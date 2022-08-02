Coronado Crime Report (July 23 through July 29)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Grand Theft Report on B Avenue
Victim reported electric bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Avenida De Las Arenas and Silver Strand Boulevard
Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and B Avenue
Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue
Two vehicles involved. Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and Glorietta Boulevard
Unknown injury reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Strand Way
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Vandalism Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported damage to parking garage.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on G Avenue and 10th Street
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Vandalism Report on Pomona Avenue
Victim reported personal property damaged.
Vandalism Report on Strand Way
Spray paint found.
Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
Semi truck and canopy involved. No injuries reported.
Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported wallet stolen.
Vandalism on Grand Caribe Shoreline Park
Graffiti found on benches.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported wallet stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Glorietta Boulevard
Victim reported backpack stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
One vehicle involved. Major injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and I Avenue
Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.
Arrests:
7/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Glorietta Boulevard
25 year old male
7/24/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue
37 year old male
7/25/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of State Route 75
30 year old female
7/27/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
41 year old female
7/28/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of C Avenue
26 year old male
7/29/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated – Felony on 1100 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old male