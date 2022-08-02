Coronado Crime Report (July 23 through July 29)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Grand Theft Report on B Avenue

Victim reported electric bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Avenida De Las Arenas and Silver Strand Boulevard

Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and B Avenue

Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Isabella Avenue

Two vehicles involved. Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and Glorietta Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Strand Way

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Vandalism Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported damage to parking garage.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on G Avenue and 10th Street

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Vandalism Report on Pomona Avenue

Victim reported personal property damaged.

Vandalism Report on Strand Way

Spray paint found.

Traffic Accident on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

Semi truck and canopy involved. No injuries reported.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported wallet stolen.

Vandalism on Grand Caribe Shoreline Park

Graffiti found on benches.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported wallet stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Glorietta Boulevard

Victim reported backpack stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

One vehicle involved. Major injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and I Avenue

Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported.

Arrests:

7/24/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Glorietta Boulevard

25 year old male

7/24/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Orange Avenue

37 year old male

7/25/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of State Route 75

30 year old female

7/27/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

41 year old female

7/28/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of C Avenue

26 year old male

7/29/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated – Felony on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old male





