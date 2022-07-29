Friday, July 29, 2022
CrimeFeatured

Fatal Car Crash Closes Southbound 1100 Block of Orange Ave

1 min.
By Managing Editor
crash July 29, 2022
The site of the crash on Orange Avenue just past Park Place. Photo: Coronado Police Department Facebook.

According to the Coronado Police Department, a fatal vehicle collision occurred on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 12:26 am. Officers responded to the single vehicle collision in the 1100 block of Orange Avenue and located three occupants inside the vehicle.

The 20-year old male driver and 20-year old female front passenger were transported to a San Diego area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The rear female passenger, 25 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. It appears alcohol and speed may have been a factor in the collision. The District Attorney’s DUI Homicide Unit is on scene assisting with the investigation.

The southbound 1100 block of Orange Avenue will be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area.

Source: Coronado Police Department

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.