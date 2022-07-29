Fatal Car Crash Closes Southbound 1100 Block of Orange Ave

According to the Coronado Police Department, a fatal vehicle collision occurred on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 12:26 am. Officers responded to the single vehicle collision in the 1100 block of Orange Avenue and located three occupants inside the vehicle.

The 20-year old male driver and 20-year old female front passenger were transported to a San Diego area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The rear female passenger, 25 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. It appears alcohol and speed may have been a factor in the collision. The District Attorney’s DUI Homicide Unit is on scene assisting with the investigation.

The southbound 1100 block of Orange Avenue will be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area.

Source: Coronado Police Department






