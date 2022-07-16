Recent Awards to Coronado Police Officers

Officer Alvin Chan was recognized by the San Diego Police Officers Association at its Officer of the Year Awards ceremony on Friday, July 8. Although Chan did not receive the Officer of the Year award, he was nominated by the City for his significant contributions to safety in the community. Chan joined the Coronado Police Department in January 2021. In the past twelve months, he’s made five arrests involving the possession of illegal/stolen firearms and drugs. Chan also is one of the City’s certified beach driving instructors and a field training officer.

Officer Qui-Lan Dang was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving at its annual awards event in July for his commitment and dedication to removing impaired drivers from the roadway. The award is presented to those who have gone above and beyond to champion the mission of MADD. Officer Dang made more than 30 DUI arrests in 2021.

Officer Danny Aguirre, who joined the Coronado Police Department in 2013, was recognized by the Scottish Rite Valley of San Diego for his outstanding 2021 accomplishments. Although he wasn’t selected as officer of the year, Aguirre’s accomplishments were noted and include his role as the senior motor officer in the Traffic Unit, as well as the lead motor instructor. He has led the department in enforcement and educational stops over the past seven years, and remains focused on training and developing future motor officers.





