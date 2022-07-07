Storybook Legacies Coming to Coronado!

Would you like to make a lasting memory and connect with a child in your life? You can, with Storybook Legacies! Trained volunteers will record you reading a children’s book aloud on video for a child who is special to you. The volunteers will help prepare you for your video, ensuring you feel comfortable and confident. Once your video footage is finalized, you will be sent a secure YouTube link that you can share with your children, grandchildren, or any special young person. This is a unique opportunity for you to create intergenerational connections through the magic of reading.

Storybook Legacies will be at the Library the third Wednesday of each month from noon to 4 pm in the Digital Media Lab and can film five readers during that timeframe. Each person who registers gets a 45-minute timeslot. To register, please visit https://calendly.com/readinglegacies-storycorner/storybook-legacies-program-at-the-coronado-pubic-library?month=2022-07, choose your date (every third Wednesday of the month, starting July 20, 2022) and pick a timeslot. If a particular day’s slots are full, you will need to register for a spot in a future month.

About a week before each Storybook Legacies date, someone will reach out to you with a how-to flyer, a link to an informational video, and a list of recommended books (although any book is fine) and other information.

Storybook Legacies is a program of Reading Legacies, founded by Betty J. Mohlenbrock, Founder and CEO (retired) of United Through Reading, a similar program for military families, and the program is managed by Jennifer Alvord. Storybook Legacies has a Story Corner in Liberty Station and the Coronado Public Library is excited to be its second location.

