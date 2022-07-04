San Diego Airport Construction and Detours July 5-8

Monday, July 4, 2022
Expect significant delays around the airport July 5-8 due to Terminal 1 Pedestrian Bridge Demolition 

Please be advised of the following construction impacts at San Diego International Airport (SAN) July 5 through 8 due to the removal of the Terminal 1 pedestrian bridge:

  • Terminal 1 ground transportation services which includes taxis, ride share, courtesy vehicles, and rental car buses will be temporarily relocated to an area in the former Terminal 1 parking lot. All passengers using these services will need to cross the Terminal 1 crosswalk and walk towards the parking lot area.
  • Private vehicles will be routed through the current Terminal 1 transportation islands to drop off or pick up passengers. Passengers will be instructed to use the crosswalk located in front of Terminal 1 to access either the terminal or private vehicles.
CHANGES TO GROUND TRANSPORTATION OPERATIONS JULY 5-6, 2022

Everyone coming to the airport – whether flying, picking up or dropping off – should prepare for congestion and delays. Plan to arrive early and use caution when traveling through the work area. SAN volunteers are stationed outside Terminal 1 to assist arriving and departing passengers.

CHANGES TO GROUND TRANSPORTATION OPERATIONS JULY 7-8, 2022

Parking at the airport is extremely limited at this time. Below are suggested options for SAN passengers:

  • Use public transit to the airport. There are more ways than ever to get to and from the airport on public transit. Try the free San Diego Flyer shuttle, a convenient last-mile connection between the Old Town Transit Center and the airport. MTS is also offering free rides on the 992 bus from the airport to downtown through Labor Day.
  • Get dropped off /picked up. Have friends or family drop off or pick up. Taxi, Lyft, Uber, or other rideshare options are also good alternatives.
  • If parking at SAN, make parking reservations ahead of time. Reservations can be made for the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or valet. If parking in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza but flying from Terminal 1, passengers can ride the Terminal Loop Shuttle which transports passengers between the two terminals in an efficient manner. Reservations can be made at san.org/parking. The New T1 Parking Plaza is expected to open fall of 2024.

This construction is an important part of SAN’s New T1 project that will replace the current Terminal 1 with a modern and efficient facility that will improve the airport experience and complete the transformation of San Diego’s air transportation gateway. The first phase of the New T1 project is set to be completed in 2025 with the project’s full completion anticipated in late 2028.   

To learn more about construction impacts, transit options, and more, visit newt1.com.



