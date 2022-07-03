Free Shuttle Service for Cays on Fourth of July

Sunday, July 3, 2022
The City has contracted with the Metropolitan Transit System to provide special free bus service on Monday, July 4, for Cays residents. It will operate from 7:30 am to 11 pm in 30-minute intervals from the northeast corner of Coronado Cays and Grande Caribe to the southeast corner of Avenue de las Arenas and Silver Strand Boulevard.

Look out for A-frame signs on Fourth of July at the drop off and pick up locations. Stops will be made upon request at Liberty Military Housing at Leyte Road on the special July 4 free bus service from the Cays to the Village.

Free MTS Day Passes continue to be distributed to Cays residents at the Cays HOA Office throughout the summer. Get them while they last and enjoy the free ride!



