Free Shuttle Service for Cays on Fourth of July

The City has contracted with the Metropolitan Transit System to provide special free bus service on Monday, July 4, for Cays residents. It will operate from 7:30 am to 11 pm in 30-minute intervals from the northeast corner of Coronado Cays and Grande Caribe to the southeast corner of Avenue de las Arenas and Silver Strand Boulevard.

Look out for A-frame signs on Fourth of July at the drop off and pick up locations. Stops will be made upon request at Liberty Military Housing at Leyte Road on the special July 4 free bus service from the Cays to the Village.