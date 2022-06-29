Coronado Schools Offer A Variety Of Summer Programs

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado Unified School District’s four summer programs are in full swing heading into July. The campuses at Village Elementary School and Coronado High School are busy with hundreds of students enrolled in enrichment, remediation, and extended school year programs.

This is the second year that CUSD has used Covid relief funds to provide summer remedial and credit recovery classes in Math, English Language Arts, and Biology (high school only). Elementary level classes are held at Village and secondary (grades 6-12) are at CHS. Each program has its own principal.

Secondary Principal Stacy Morrissey said, “We have about 150 students in grades 6-12 working hard to increase their readiness for next year. The small classes have allowed teachers to give a lot of individual support.” Elementary Principal Sarah Yakutis added, “Teachers are providing a relaxed environment yet rigorous curriculum with fun and high interest topics to keep kids interested.” The priority enrollment for the summer recovery classes was for students directly recommended by their teachers and/or counselors, but the district was able to accommodate any student who wished to enroll. The program runs from June 21-July 15.

Additionally, the Coronado Schools Foundation is offering its annual TK-12 Summer Academy with a variety of fee-based classes from hands-on STEM and arts, crafts and gardening, to college application planning. “We are excited to offer classic favorites like Kids in the Kitchen, Wacky Science, and SAT prep while adding additional offerings such as sports,” said CSF Summer Academy Principal Julia Braga. The three one-week sessions go through July 8 with space still available in some sections and scholarships available.

Also happening this summer is the regular Extended School Year (ESY) programs for preschool through transition aged students with an IEP (Individual Education Plan) are offered to help students maintain their skills and reduce regression toward their IEP goals over the summer. “ESY is a great opportunity to support our special education students. We are fortunate to have our CUSD Special Education Coordinator Ryan Keller, along with principals Yakutis and Morrisey, coordinating the program,” said ESY Director, Niamh Foley. The classes run from June 21-July 15.

And finally, the Coronado School of the Arts Summer Intensives will begin July 11 and run through July 22. The two-week courses in Dance, Digital Arts, Drama, Visual Art and Ceramics will be taught by some of the most impressive teaching artists in San Diego and they are open to students ages 13-18. There are still spaces available in these classes and registration information can be found at cosafoundation.org/summer.

“We love having students on campus during the summer. It’s a completely different vibe. Staff and students establish a different type of connection as teaching and learning is occurring in a more relaxed environment. Courses are challenging, and our students are putting in the hard work to be ready for next year, or catch up after the pandemic. Enrichment experiences provide instruction through engaging fun and games. We are thrilled to have been able to offer summer school for any student interested in attending.” said Superintendent Karl Mueller.

