“Million Dollar Quartet” Now Playing All Summer at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Lamb’s Players Theatre has announced another extension, now through August 28, 2022, of their production of “Million Dollar Quartet.”

JOHNNY CASH, ELVIS PRESLEY,

CARL PERKINS & JERRY LEE LEWIS

On December 4, 1956 these four musical legends met at Sam Phillips’ Sun Records studio in Memphis to share songs and record together for the first and only time. This smash musical hit is a fascinating look at that night and how they and their music would change American culture forever.

Cast features Brett Benowitz, Walker Brinskele, Brian Dall, Charles Evans Jr, Mackenzie Leighton, Katie Sapper, Lance Arthur Smith and Ben Van Diepen

by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux

directed by Kerry Meads

musical direction by Patrick Marion

choreography by Colleen Kollar Smith

Tickets range from $24 to $92, depending on the seating section and the day of the week.

Discounts are available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans.

Half-price tickets are available for Youth (ages 5 – 17), Young Adults (18 – 34) & Active Duty Military.

LAMB’S has presented a calendar-year Season year-round, since it opened its first resident stage in 1978, an intimate theatre-in-the-round in National City. The company spent 17 Season there, steadily building a growing county-wide audience. LAMB’S became the region’s third largest theatre company (after the Old Globe and the La Jolla Playhouse) following the move of its resident theatre to Coronado in 1994.

Robert Smyth, joined Lamb’s Players in 1976 to start the group’s resident theatre work, and became the organization’s Producing Artistic Director in 1985.

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or thru the LAMB’S Box Office – 619.437.6000 (Tue – Sat, noon to 7)

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

RELATED:





