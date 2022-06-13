Last Call for CSF Summer Academy Registration: Classes Begin Next Week

School is out, so sign up and get in on hands-on learning that’s fun! CSF has you covered with their revamped Summer Academy, offering tons of interactive STEM & Arts inspired classes for children entering grades TK-12, beginning June 20 and running through July 8. Classes start next week, so do not delay in grabbing your spot today!

There will be both morning and afternoon sessions, with classes held from 8:30 to 11:30 am and 12:00 to 3:00 pm at Village Elementary, as well as a supervised lunch period from 11:30- 12:00 for children in both sessions. For our high school aged students, there is an SAT and ACT Prep class as well as a college application course. Classes are taught by local educators and class sizes are small, with most having a maximum of 20 students.

“We have just a few spots left in so many of these amazing classes that are a kid-favorite year after year,” said Julia Braga, CSF Summer Academy Principal. “This summer we also will have Fun Friday experiences and a focus on learning through play for all ages. We can’t wait to see all the smiles this summer!”

A heartfelt thank you to the Coronado Rotary Club, Cal Private Bank, Coronado Junior Woman’s Club and Mullins Orthodontics for providing scholarship sponsorship this year. Visit csfkids.org/summeracademy for complete class offerings, prices, and course descriptions.

For more information you may also send an email to: [email protected].





