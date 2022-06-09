FOCUS Annual Rummage Sale, June 11 – Donations Accepted June 9 & 10

Submitted by Carolyn Rogerson

Friends of Children United Society (FOCUS) is looking forward to holding its annual Rummage Sale on June 11, 2022, with proceeds going to help disadvantaged children of Coronado and San Diego County. It is with thanks to the generosity and support of the Community that FOCUS is able to provide for those in need.

The gently used donated items have included various sized bicycles, exercise equipment, sports equipment from fishing rods, paddle boards to tennis racquets. Baby equipment, toddler toys, tools of every variety as well as patio furniture are typical of the items bargain shoppers will find. Vintage jewelry, collectable glassware, porcelain and crystal are some of the treasures to be discovered.

The FOCUS Rummage Sale is held at the Coronado Cays HOA main building and parking lot at 505 Grand Caribe Causeway. If you would like to donate your gently used items, please come to the CCHOA Grand Caribe Room on Thursday June 9 and Friday June 10 between 10 am and 4 pm. Donation receipts are available, FOCUS is an all volunteer 501(c)(3) charity. Questions can be addressed by contacting FOCUS Rummage Chairman, Roger Clapp at roger[email protected].

If you would like to learn more about what FOCUS does, please go to our website at www.focus-sdkids.org and review our causes. Also, scroll down to view our new video. We encourage you to join us in helping the many groups supporting Coronado and San Diego youth in need. You may make a donation or join FOCUS right on our website. Every person and donation of any small amount is vital to continuing our mission.

We look forward to hearing from you and seeing you at the Annual Rummage Sale!

Pat Robitaille , President

Sharyn Blongiewicz, VP Projects Carin Cross, VP Projects

