CHS Students Receive State Seal of Biliteracy

Source: Coronado Unified School District

The English and World Languages Departments at Coronado High School will present 42 students with the California State Seal of Biliteracy (SSB) this year. The SSB recognizes high school graduates who have attained a high level of proficiency in speaking, reading, and writing one or more languages in addition to English.

“This is an incredible accomplishment and one that students should consider highlighting on future applications including those for college, graduate school, and on job applications. This designation can be highlighted on a student’s resume for a lifetime. We are excited to recognize this year’s recipients at the Board meeting,” said Maylen Rafuls, CHS French and Spanish teacher and World Languages TOSA (Teacher on Special Assignment).

Along with a golden seal affixed to their diplomas, the SSB recipients will be presented with certificates at the June 9 Governing Board meeting during the Open Session which begins at 4pm.

“We are looking forward to honoring the students, and also to have Claudia Gallant (former CUSD Director of Learning) be part of the celebration,” said English Language TOSA Julia Braga. “Claudia was the one who brought the SSB to CHS in the 2015-16 school year.”

Gallant shared, “The SSB was a really big deal for our district and me. Being bilingual/biliterate is one of the most important skills a person can have. Speaking to someone in his/her own language builds a lot of bridges that this world really needs.”

Some elements required to demonstrate proficiency in English and a second language include: completion of four years of ELA courses, passing a state assessment, passing an AP test, and demonstration of oral proficiency.

“Both the English and World Languages departments are working to make sure students understand the opportunity their freshman year and plan early to achieve the SSB. A huge help in that area is the great poster designed by CHS Graphic Design student Nadia Reyes. We are going to recognize her at the meeting as well,” shared Rafuls.

“Students can earn the SSB for every language they master in addition to English. This year, we have a couple of students who earned the SEAL for both French and Spanish,” said Rafuls.

CUSD recently received a $2.3million World Languages grant from the Department of Defense that will expand opportunities for language instruction in elementary school, which will prepare students to go further in language when they get to high school. The grant, along with expanded opportunities to access language classes in high school created through the 4×4 bell schedule, tie directly to the district’s Long Range Plan goal of expanding World Language in the district.

The recipients of the Seal of Biliteracy this year are:

Andrea Fuentes Woodbridge, Andrea Ruiz de Castilla, Aidan Sardiello, Ana de la Lama, Audrey Moore, Avery Nelson, Carolina Lebrija, Caroline G. Chesnut, Chelsea Odom, Diego Lopez, Dominique Langevin, Emma Borgie, Fernando Morales, Haley Hildebrand, Hania Ramos, Ila Pecus, Isabeau Jones, Isabella Aguilar, Isabella Hodges, Jake McLaughlin, Juan Pablo Rojo, Julia Sutter, Kameron Tessier, Luis Madrid Safa, Manuel Waisbord, Maria Hernandez, Marianne Akre, Marina Luna Quintana, Mira Sofia Valdez, Natalia Quiroz, Natalie Sawi, Nina Pierce, Noah Morris, Pablo Fuentes Woodbridge, Rose Cuthbert, Samuel Zoehrer, Sarah Acuff, Siomara Sanchez, Sloane Walsh, Sofia Gross-Hauter, Syrak Nemer, Xavier Cortes.

For more information or questions about the Seal of Biliteracy please contact: Ms. Julia Braga, English Language TOSA ([email protected]), or Ms. Maylén Rafuls, World Languages TOSA ( [email protected] ).

Source: Coronado Unified School District





