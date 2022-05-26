Starting Saturday, 39 Vote Centers Open for June Primary Election

Source: County of San Diego

You don’t have to wait until Election Day to vote in person. Voters can take advantage of early voting at 39 vote centers starting Saturday, May 28. The centers are around the county and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be open Memorial Day, May 30.

On Saturday, June 4, another 179 locations will open for a total of 218 vote centers open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All will be open again on Election Day, June 7, when voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vote centers replace polling places and provide more services. You can visit any one of the County’s vote centers to drop off your ballot or vote in person. Vote center services include:

ADA accessible ballot marking devices

Language assistance and voting materials in the County’s four federally covered languages:

Voter registration or registration updates with ability to vote on the same day

Voting in person if you made a mistake on or lost your mail ballot

Voters can use a touch screen to make their selections on ballot marking devices. When finished, the voter will print out the official ballot with their selections. The voter can review the ballot and place it in the ballot box to be counted at the Registrar’s office. The ballot marking device does not store, tabulate or count any votes.

Remember that campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a vote center or ballot drop box location is not allowed. This includes the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate on the ballot. Additionally, an individual may not circulate any petitions, including for initiatives, referenda, recall, or candidate nominations.

Voters can still mark their ballot from home. Be sure to sign and date the return envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it to one of the Registrar’s official ballot drop box locations or vote centers. Or return your ballot through the U.S. Postal Service as long as it’s postmarked by June 7.

If you already returned your mail ballot, you can confirm when it was received by the Registrar’s office at sdvote.com or you can track it through the U.S. Postal Service by signing up for “Where’s My Ballot?”.

Learn more about voting in the June Primary Election at sdvote.com, call (858) 565-5800 or toll free at (800) 696-0136.





