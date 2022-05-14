Coronado Playhouse Presents “Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show”, A Jazzy Good Time!

Coronado Playhouse is jazzed to present Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show to San Diego County! Through its run falls Black Music Month (June), International Day of Jazz, Fats Waller’s birthday, and the newly cemented national holiday, Juneteenth. A fitting musical to commemorate numerous days of celebration!
The Tony Award winning musical (1978) is titled after the jazz phenom, Fats Waller, somewhat of an enigma from the height of the Harlem Renaissance. He performed alongside other icons of the jazz era, such as Lena Horne, was kidnapped and forced to play for the likes of Al Capone, known for his boisterous personality on and off stage, and celebrated for his expertise in stride piano playing – a difficult technique in which the right hand plays the melody while the left hand alternates between a single note and a chord played an octave or more higher. “Ain’t Misbehavin’” is arguably the musician’s most popular track, earning Waller posthumous Grammy achievements, induction into multiple halls of fame, and listed in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry. Waller was the type of composer we’re surely to recognize in sound, but would have difficulty naming him.
Coronado Playhouse’s production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ will uplift the talent of Fats Waller, as well as other performers who often have to work a little harder to reach the spotlight. The community spotlight partner for this performance is the San Diego Black Artist Collective, a new non-profit working to create a more equitable theatre landscape throughout San Diego County. Coronado Playhouse has also reached out to several Black-owned organizations for cross-promotion and to help uplift other arts organizations in the community.
Ain’t Misbehavin’ is directed by Spencer John Powell (Artistic Director and Co-Owner) and Co-Produced by Mickey Mounarath (Business Director) of East County’s Visionary Dance Theatre. Both artists have extensive experience performing in as well as staging numerous productions, including several original works, as well as have danced throughout the country with other companies. It’s this expertise that will guide an exciting but challenging piece highlighting the trials and triumphs of the title character through its big band numbers and powerful ballads. The cast is small, especially for a musical, featuring seven principals including Ed Wortham portraying Fats Waller, flanked by two additional dancers; but the cast is mighty, already filling rehearsal rooms with massive harmonies, riffs, and vibrato. As we enter the first pandemic summer with the least amount of restrictions and COVID protocol yet, this show is sure to usher in a season of joy and enthusiasm for music and theatre lovers alike.
Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show will perform May 20th – June 19th; Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM.
Tickets:
- Single Tickets: Thursday $24, Friday $27, Saturday $30, Sunday $27
- $12.50-$28 Active Duty Military, Student, and Senior discounts.
- Group discounts are available for parties of 8 or more. (Pricing will automatically adjust when 8 or more Adult Tickets are purchased together. Group rates only apply to adult ticket pricing).