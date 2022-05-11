Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Military Appreciation Month – Coffee for a Nickel on Wednesdays

By Managing Editor

 

May is Military Appreciation Month and at least one local restaurant is honoring those that serve our country.

Clayton’s family of restaurants is showing their appreciation for all active and retired military personnel by offering 5 cent coffee every Wednesday in May. Whether dining in a vintage booth at Clayton’s Coffee Shop, mingling at Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro counter or taking in the waterfront view at Clayton’s Galley, servicemembers can enjoy a cup of Joe for only a nickel with a valid military ID.

