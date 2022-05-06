Sgt. Anthony Flores Named Coronado’s Employee of the Year

Coronado Police Sgt. Anthony Flores was named the 2021 employee of the year at an employee recognition event last week. Flores, who has worked for the city since February 2012, was nominated by his co-workers for the employee of the quarter for his role in implementing the Ride to Live program. The successful one-day motorcycle safety course is taught by certified police motorcycle officers and gives motorcyclists the skills they need to stay safe on the road. The program is free.

Flores also has served as a cadet instructor, firearm instructor, and led the department in editing and publishing the field handbook. Through all of his accomplishments, Flores has proved to be a self-motivated and dedicated service member. Congratulations to Sgt. Flores.





