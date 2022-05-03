The DoD 5G-NextG Initiative hosted a 5G Smart Warehouse Network ribbon-cutting ceremony at Naval Base Coronado last week. Developed in collaboration with Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, Naval Supply Systems Command, Navy Region Southwest, Naval Base Coronado, industry partners, and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)), the 5G Smart Warehousing project at Naval Base Coronado is the program’s use-case incorporating 5G capabilities for trans-shipments between shore facilities and naval units.

“This is a key example of organizations coming together in a collaborative environment with our Armed Forces to explore the art of the possible in 5G,” said Amanda Toman, acting Principal Director of 5G-NextG, OUSD(R&E). “We’re not just building for the warfighter; we are also innovating with the American citizen in mind. DoD is working to accelerate the development and deployment of 5G-enabled capabilities across many use cases, while ensuring those systems — as well as those of our allies and partners — are robust, protected, and reliable.”

Using 5G-enhanced technology, the program seeks to increase the efficiency and fidelity of naval logistic operations including identification, recording, organization, storage, retrieval, and the transportation of materiel and supplies. NIWC Pacific and other government and industry partners kicked off the event, presenting demonstrations of the 5G Smart Warehouse Network with a focus on the 5G Radio Access Network and its optimization of warehouse operations via increased throughput of data, internet of things (IoT) support, and low latency.

“This technology is critical to U.S. national and economic security,” said Captain Timothy A. Brown, Commanding Officer, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego, during his opening remarks. “As one of the first sites funded to test this technology for the U.S. military, we will help map 5G development and DoD strategies moving into the future.”

In October 2020, the DoD announced a $600 million commitment to conduct a series of 5G experiments as part of a 5G Tranche Prototyping and Experimentation program. The Department’s objective is to rapidly develop and demonstrate prototype dual-use applications and 5G enhancements that will stimulate interest in and demand for 5G in both the DoD and the commercial world.

Source: U.S. Department of Defense





