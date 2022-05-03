Flagship, Your Cruise Around Coronado

Flagship is best known to locals as the ferry service to both the Broadway Pier and San Diego Convention Center. The fifteen minute trip, costing $7, takes place on the oldest working wood ferry in the United States. Morning commuters can receive a complimentary fare Monday through Friday at times noted on their website. Weekend guests can enjoy the Ferry Landing Concert Series between 2 and 5 pm before stopping by a local restaurant for a bite or a drink. In addition to daily transportation, Flagship also offers can’t-miss cruise events.

Hops on The Harbor

Heather Boye, Director of Sales and Marketing at Flagship shares, “We have a lot going on. Hops on The Harbor, the beer pairing dinner, is great option.” Hops on The Harbor features rotating local brews and craft beer flights, gourmet dinner, a meet and greet with brewers onboard, and spectacular views of San Diego Bay. Coronado Brewing Company was featured as the April craft beer. May features Eppig Brewing and June features Port Brewing. This series is fun for locals and visitors alike!

Champagne Brunch Cruise

Flagship’s weekend brunch cruise is geared toward the whole family. The cruise takes place on Saturdays and Sundays, with most selling out two weeks in advance. Heather details the struggle of modifying the experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, “We had to change everything we were used to doing. We moved to plated meals and social distancing even out on the water. Now, we are excited to bring back what the community wants.” Updates include bringing back the family buffet style breakfast.

The two-hour brunch cruise glides past scenic sights along the San Diego and Coronado waterfront providing a relaxing escape for the whole family. It’s a ready-made outdoor venue for anniversaries, bridal showers and celebrations of all kinds. All food is prepared on board and meal options include artful vegetarian options. With free-flowing champagne and mimosas, included WiFi, live entertainment, and 25 miles of scenic waterfront views, it truly is an experience for all.

Patriot Jet Boat

Also returning this Summer is the Patriot Jet Boat, considered the most thrilling ride on San Diego Bay! Guests zip and zoom comfortably around San Diego Bay on the jet boat enjoying a tour of the waterfront’s most scenic spots. Speeds can be upwards of 50 mph while listening to rock music and a live narration by a daredevil captain. Spins, tricks, and turns add to this adrenaline thrill-ride as guests experience the beauty of San Diego like never before!

Navy Bay Bridge Run – May 15, 2022

The Navy’s Annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk is hosted by the Navy Region Southwest Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Program. The 4-mile run/walk has a one-of-a-kind spectacular panoramic view as participants make their way to Coronado’s Tidelands Park from downtown San Diego over the San Diego-Coronado Bridge. During the event, Flagship is providing numerous ferry times for spectators and runners. The Coronado Ferry Landing will have select restaurants opening early to accommodate the event.





