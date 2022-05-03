Coronado Islanders Compete at City Conference JV Track Championships

We’ll have our league finals this Friday, May 6th, at Canyon Hills (formerly Serra) High School. The qualifiers include the top athletes from the City League, comprised of Coronado, Clairemont, Crawford, High Tech High (SD), Kearny, Lincoln, and Madison. With that many schools, not all of our athletes advanced. However, some of the ones who just missed the Varsity finals competed last Friday at the City Conference JV Invite, also held at Canyon Hills.

This was a larger event than our league finals because it included all the schools (22 of them) in the City, Eastern, and Western leagues (the City Conference). You had to be among the top 27 competitors in your event in the conference to get in. We had two freshmen hurdle standouts; Freshman Sadie Proctor won the 300-meter hurdles in a near meet-record time of 52.70; Sophomore Reif Souder placed second in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.57. Both times were Personal Records.

Sophomore Maya Voltin came through with a big PR in the long jump with a leap of 14′-4.5″ to gather the third-place medal. In the boys’ high jump, Sophomore Xander Wastila placed third while tying his PR of 5′-2″. He also placed sixth in the triple jump with 35′-9″.

Other photos and videos of this meet.

There are three more meets left in our season. We’ll take around 20 kids to the League Finals this Friday, 6 May. Those who qualify out of the league meet will compete in the CIF Prelims at Valley Center High School on 14 May. Those who are eligible out of the CIF prelims will compete in the CIF finals on 21 May at Mt. Carmel High School.





