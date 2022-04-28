Coronado High School NHS Inducts New Members

National Honor Society, the nation’s oldest, largest, and most prestigious student recognition program has inducted 79 new high-school scholars and philanthropists into its Coronado High School Chapter.

“These outstanding students excel in both the classroom and in their community,” adviser Michelle Evenson said. “The future is bright if these students are any indication.”

In addition to serving their community and a variety of clubs, these sophomores and juniors earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

NHS executive committee members, President Lana Allari-Smith, Vice President Monesha Gunasekera, Secretary Emma Borgie, Treasurer Ethan Lam and Event Coordinators Riley McGrath and Catherine McAnally, inducted the new members in a formal ceremony, April 26, at the CHS theater.

All inductees receive a certificate of recognition.

Throughout the year, members of the CHS chapter serve as role models for other students. In addition to the strong academic records which established the eligibility for membership, our chapter members are leaders in many student organizations and we serve our school and community through many activities including peer tutoring, service to Coronado’s Summer concert program, service to Coronado’s Street Tree committee, and many more.

Source: Coronado High School





