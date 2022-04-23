Saturday, April 23, 2022
Islander Boys Golf Match: Weeks of April 4 and April 11

3 min.
By Bella Villarin

The Islander Boys Varsity Golf Team faced freshly punched greens and unfamiliar courses over the past two weeks as they continued league play on the road to CIF. On Tuesday, April 5, the A Team suffered a narrow defeat to Saint Augustine at the Mission Course of Riverwalk Golf Club. Although the Islanders lost by two mere strokes, it was a close match with excellent scores all around. Freshman Diego Vargas was medalist of the round with an impressive score of one-under par 35. Sophomore Liam Weaver and senior Syrak Nemer followed with rounds of two-over par 38. Senior Easton Phillips was next with a 39, and senior Tristan Rinko rounded out the Islanders with a 43. 

The next day, the Islanders faced Cathedral Catholic High School at Maderas Golf Club. Rated at 143 and over 3600 yards from the tips, Maderas played extremely long and tight. However, Weaver and Phillips led the Islanders with outstanding scores of one-over par 37. Vargas was next with a 40, and seniors Eduardo Maynez and Jake McLaughlin rounded out the Islanders with scores of 41. 

The Islanders suffered yet another narrow loss to Cathedral 191-196, but they would hold their heads high to compete in a rematch against Saint Augustine at their home course of Coronado. 

On familiar territory, the Islanders proved just how good they were. Senior Inigo Izuzquiza fired a round of one-under par 35, followed by Phillips with an even par round. McLaughlin shot one-over par 37, and Weaver, Vargas, and Maynez all tied at scores of 38. This time, the Islanders took home the win 184-189, solidifying their home game match triumphs. 

Both Cathedral Catholic and Saint Augustine are seated higher than Coronado in the Western League leaderboard as rankings are determined by league match wins and losses instead of differentials. Cathedral holds a record of 6-0 in league play while Saint Augustine holds a 4-3 record. Coronado trails just behind at a record of 3-3 in league play.

This week, the Islanders look forward to a packed schedule with varsity matches for four consecutive days. On Monday, the A Team will square off against The Bishop School at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, then on Tuesday against Scripps Ranch at Torrey Pines North Course. On Wednesday, they will tee it up against Pacific Ridge at Aviara Golf Club. Rounding out the busy week, the boys will face Scripps Ranch again at their home turf of Coronado. 

Find CIF San Diego Section Boys Golf and Western League standings here.

Find Coronado boys golf player information and match results here.

 

 

 



Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

