Open Hip-Hop Class for Ages 5 to 8

Your child will pick up some of the hottest popular dance moves by taking Open Hip-Hop Class on Tuesdays at 5 pm. Skill level ranges from beginner to experienced.

Your young one will learn foundational hip-hop steps and be provided a way to express themselves artistically through movement. Dancers will enjoy a fun, musical environment! Coordination, rhythm, timing, and confidence are developed throughout the duration of the class.

A new Open Hip Hop Class starts on Tuesday, April 26 at the Coronado Community Center. Open to dancers ages 5 to 8.

For more information go to coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342.





