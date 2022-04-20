Islander Track: Cerveny Invite, Crawford Dual, and Frosh-Soph Meet

The Invitational Phase of the track season is over for the Islanders, except for the County Frosh-Soph Invite on April 23rd at Del Norte High School. This is a long-standing meet that accepts only the top 18 or so Freshmen and Sophomores in the county, with the bottom nine competing in the morning heats and the top nine in the afternoon. After the Frosh/Soph meet we have the League Prelims on May 6th, the CIF Prelims on May 14th, and the CIF Finals on May 21st. Also, one cluster meet remains on our schedule with Christian and Crawford this Thursday, May 21st. We have two girls and three boys who qualified for the individual events. Lindsey Balsley is one of the top seeds for the sophomore long jump and sophomore 300-meter hurdles. She also qualified for the fast heat of the 100-hurdles.

Our only other girl to advance was Sadie Proctor in the 300-meter hurdle Frosh Race. Jack Delcore in the soph 110-meter hurdles and the triple jump would have advanced for the boys, but he may sit this one out because of a slight injury. Mason Olsen qualified for the frosh long jump and Reif Souder for the frosh 300-meter hurdles. We’ll also have a frosh 4×100 team entered consisting of Olsen, Souder, Anthony Jones, and Von Pritchett.

Last week we had a dual meet with Madison on Thursday, followed by the Jim Cerveny Invite on Saturday, hosted by Mission Bay High School.

At the Dual Meet with Madison, Balsley won the 100-meter hurdles with a PR time of 18.47 seconds, won the long jump with a leap of 16’-11″, and placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.44 seconds. Tatum Wade won the shot put with a toss of 29’-4″ and placed second in the discus with a mark of 82’-0″. Lily Clemons won both the 800 and 1600 meter runs, with Dana Jennings second in the latter. Emma Slaughter picked-up third place in both the shot and discus, and Maya Voltin placed second in the long jump and third in the 200-meter dash. This was enough to score 43 points to Madison’s 28 for the win. The boys lost to Madison by 70 to 51, based mainly on Madison’s corps of sprinter/jumpers. Still, there were some outstanding performances by our guys. Zane Delcore, Cian Eberle, and Gio Navarro PR’d in the 100-meter dash with 11.54, 11,72, and 11.74, respectively. In the 200-meter dash, Kaden Brown won the event, followed by Eberle, Navarro, and Jaden Banner with Personal Record times of 24.08, 24.60, 24.71, and 24.98. Other winners were Banner in the 400-meter dash (56.20), J. Delcore in the 110 hurdles (17.08), Z. Delore in the 300 hurdles (42.95), Donny Couts in the shot put and discus throws (45’7″ and 114’9″). Other placers were J. Delcore with second in the 300-meter hurdles and Xander Wastila with third in the high jump.

We had hoped that the sprinters would be able to lower their PR times at the Jim Cerveny Invite. However, the wind direction didn’t favor fast sprint times, so it didn’t happen. There were a few high points, however. Balsley and Z. Delcore each PR’d in the 300-meter hurdles. Balsley’s race was a photo-finish for first place, but she just missed with a second-place time of 48.67. She also placed second (another photo finish) in the 100-meter hurdles and sixth in the long jump. Zane won the 300-meter hurdle invitational easily with a personal record time of 41.53 seconds. This effort ranks him as the top seed in CIF Division III, and among the top 10 in the county among all divisions.

In the girls’ 1600-meter invite, Clemons and Dana Jennings placed 5th and 6th with times of 5:46.84 and 5:55.23. Eva Vinegrad PR’d in the frosh-soph 1600 with a time of 6:07.11. Wade placed third in the shot put in the girls’ throws and fourth in the discus invitational flights. In the boys open 400, Banner PR’d with a time of 55.70, Couts placed third in the invitational discus and fourth in the invitational shot put. In the open division for the discus, Saxton Sylvester won with 101’0″ with Asa Valdivia second with 100’-11″; PR’s for both. Valdivia also PR’d in the shot put with 36’-8” while placing fourth in the open division. Other high-placers were Souders’ third place finish in the seeded 300-meter hurdles and Wastila’s second place finish in the seeded high jump.

There are many more pictures of this meet, and others from prior years on our photo pages:

https://www.greensthings.com/Track-and-Field





