Lamb’s Extends “Million Dollar Quartet” Through June 26

Lamb’s Players Theatre has announced the extension of its production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET through June 26. “We are so proud of this cast. Cheering standing ovations and audience raves from first Preview through Opening weekend have assured us we have a hit,” said LAMB’S Producing Artistic Director, Robert Smyth.

Wed 2 & 7 / Thu & Fri 7 / Sat 4 & 8/ Sun 2

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

JOHNNY CASH, ELVIS PRESLEY,

CARL PERKINS & JERRY LEE LEWIS

On December 4, 1956 these four musical legends met at Sam Phillips’ Sun Records studio in Memphis to share songs and record together for the first and only time. This smash musical hit is a fascinating look at that night and how they and their music would change American culture forever.

Cast: Brett Benowitz, Michael Louis Cusimano, Charles Evans Jr, Katie Sapper, Lance Arthur Smith and Ben Van Diepen, with Brian Dall & Mackenzie Leighton

Book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux

Directed by Kerry Meads

Musical Direction by Patrick Marion

Choreography by Colleen Kollar Smith

Producer – Robert Smyth

Tickets range from $38 to $92, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.

Discounts are available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans.

Half-price tickets are available for Active Duty Military, Youth (ages 5 – 17), and Young Adults (18 – 34) that join the theatre’s free <35 Club.

LAMB’S has presented a calendar-year Season year-round, since opening its first resident stage in 1978, an intimate theatre-in-the-round in National City. The company spent 17 Season there, steadily building a growing county-wide audience. LAMB’S became the region’s third largest not-for-profit professional theatre company (after the Old Globe and the La Jolla Playhouse) following the move of its resident theatre to Coronado in 1994.

Robert Smyth, joined Lamb’s Players in 1976 to start the group’s resident theatre work, and became the organization’s Producing Artistic Director in 1985.

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or thru the LAMB’S Box Office – 619.437.6000 (Wed – Sat, noon to 7)





