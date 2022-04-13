Coronado Crime Report (April 4 through April 8)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Burglary Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported Jeep Wrangler broken into.

Report of Extortion on F Avenue

Victim reported phone scam.

Hit and Run on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Burglary Report at Walgreens on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted items.

Vandalism Report on 1st Street

Graffiti found on entry of parking lot.

Vandalism Report at Coronado High School on D Avenue

Damage found to tables in quad.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 2nd Street

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and G Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on H Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen from yard.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Motorcycle and car involved.

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Motorcycle and car involved.

Traffic Accident on 1st Street and B Avenue

Minor injury reported. Vehicle and pedestrian involved.

Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard

Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on B Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on State Route 75 and 7th Street

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported electric scooter stolen.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Arrests:

4/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5100 block of State Route 75

50 year old female

4/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Old Fort Emory Boulevard

25 year old male

4/3/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard

28 year old male

4/3/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Without a License – Felony on 1300 block of 1st Street

21 year old male

4/3/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

20 year old male

4/4/2022: Public Intoxication – Infraction on 1400 block of 1st Street

34 year old male

4/5/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Palm Avenue

35 year old male

4/6/2022: Larceny, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of A Avenue

31 year old male

4/7/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Pine Street

21 year old male

4/7/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of State Route 75

40 year old male

4/8/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

45 year old male





