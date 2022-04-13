Coronado Crime Report (April 4 through April 8)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Burglary Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported Jeep Wrangler broken into.
Report of Extortion on F Avenue
Victim reported phone scam.
Hit and Run on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Burglary Report at Walgreens on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted items.
Vandalism Report on 1st Street
Graffiti found on entry of parking lot.
Vandalism Report at Coronado High School on D Avenue
Damage found to tables in quad.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 2nd Street
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and G Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on H Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen from yard.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Motorcycle and car involved.
Hit and Run on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Motorcycle and car involved.
Traffic Accident on 1st Street and B Avenue
Minor injury reported. Vehicle and pedestrian involved.
Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard
Minor injury reported. Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on B Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on State Route 75 and 7th Street
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported electric scooter stolen.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Arrests:
4/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 5100 block of State Route 75
50 year old female
4/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Old Fort Emory Boulevard
25 year old male
4/3/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard
28 year old male
4/3/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Without a License – Felony on 1300 block of 1st Street
21 year old male
4/3/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
20 year old male
4/4/2022: Public Intoxication – Infraction on 1400 block of 1st Street
34 year old male
4/5/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Palm Avenue
35 year old male
4/6/2022: Larceny, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of A Avenue
31 year old male
4/7/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Pine Street
21 year old male
4/7/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of State Route 75
40 year old male
4/8/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue
45 year old male