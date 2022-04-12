Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Islander Track & Field Team Competes at Viking Relays

By George Green

On Saturday, April 9, the Islander Track Team competed in the Viking Relays, hosted by La Jolla High School. Although primarily a Relay Meet, there were a few individual event slots for Frosh/Soph, Open, and Invitational levels. Because La Jolla has a six-lane track, these entries were limited. Twenty-Eight schools attended. Each race that used lanes ran in two heats, with the results combined.

In the boy’s 100-meter dash, Zane Delcore placed sixth in the Invitational with a PR (Personal Record) time of 11.48. It was windy all day, but the reading for Zane’s race was 2.0 meters/sec, the max velocity allowed. In all other races, the wind was over 2.0 meters per second. Wind readings are taken for sprints that are 200 meters or shorter as well as the long jump and triple jump. In the boy’s frosh/soph 100-meter dash Kaden Brown placed sixth in 11.80 (2.8 wind). In the 200-meter dashes, Race Schwartz placed seventh in the Invitational with 24.91 (2.3 wind); Cian Eberle placed fourth in the F/S race with 24.74 (2.7 wind); Von Pritchett placed ninth in the F/S race with 25.23 (2.4 wind). In the 110 F/S hurdles, Jack Delcore placed third with a time of 16.77 (3.5 wind). Our only boy winner in the running events was Zane Delcore, who pulled out a very close win in the 300-meter hurdle invitational with a time of 42.35.

Zane Delcore PR’d in the 100-meter dash and won the Invitational 300-meter hurdles.

Reif Souder placed third in the F/S 300-meter hurdles with a PR of 47.08. Jaden Banner placed fourth in the Open 400-meter dash with 56.22 seconds, and Detrik Heidt ran 5:15.22 in the Open 1600-meter run for eighth place. In the 4×400 meter Invitational relay, Z. Delcore, Schwartz, J. Delcore, and Banner, placed eighth with a time of 3:49.44. We had a “B” team consisting of Eberle, Pritchett, Mason Olsen, and Souder that placed twelfth with 4:02.04.

Jack Delcore hands off to Jaden Banner in the Invite 4×400. Relay teammates Zane Delcore and Race Schwartz watch the action.
Mason Olson receives the baton from Von Pritchett in the 4×400 relay.

In the Invitational 800-meter Sprint Medley Relay (100-100-200-400), Z. Delcore, Brown, Navarro, and Schwartz combined for seventh place while running a time of 1:43.67 seconds.

Gio Navarro hands off to Race Schwartz in the Invitational Sprint Medley Relay.

In the boys’ field events, Xander Wastilia placed eighth in the Open High Jump with 5’3″; Banner placed seventh in the Invitational Long Jump with 18’-5.5″;  J. Delcore placed sixth in the Frosh/Soph Triple Jump with 36’-5″.

And, saving the best for last, Donny Couts won the Invitational Discus Throw with a School Record toss of 142 feet 6.5 inches. The previous record of 140 feet even was set in 2000 by John McRaven. This throw currently ranks him seventh in the San Diego Section. To top it off, he placed second in the Invitational Shot Put with a heave of 43′-6.5″.

Not only did we win the boy’s Discus Throw, but Tatum Wade won the girls’ Invitational Discus Throw with a toss of 90’0″. She also added a fifth-place finish in the girls’ Invitational Shot Put.

Tatum Wade (center) and Donny Couts (right) won the girls and boys Invitational discus throw at the Viking relays last Saturday. Their coach is Marcus Gustaveson (left). Donny’s throw was a new school record by over 2 1/2 feet and currently ranks as the seventh best throw in the San Diego Section this season.

As for the rest of the girls, Lindsey Balsley won the Invitational 300-meter hurdle race with a PR of 49.17 seconds. She also placed second in the Invitational long jump with 16’-5.5” and eleventh in the Invitational 100-meter dash in 13.53 (4.8 wind) seconds.

Lindsey Balsley won the Invitational 300-Meter hurdles and placed second in the Invitational Long Jump.

Lily Clemons PR’d in the 800 meter run with an eighth place finish in 2:36.90. Maya Voltin placed eleventh in the F/S 200 meter dash and ninth in the F/S Long Jump.

You can see all the photos from this meet and others at the following link:

www.greensthings.com/Track-and-Field

 

 

 



George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

