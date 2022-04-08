Saturday, April 9, 2022
CommunityPeople

Artists Banner Series Installed Along Orange Avenue

By City of Coronado

Public Services crews have installed 30 new art banners on Orange Avenue this week from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas. This banner series celebrates Coronado artists and will be displayed through June.

The City, through its Cultural Arts Commission, works to support local artists through the banner program. Discover Coronado sponsors the cost of the banner program, which includes production, installation and hardware. In addition to artists, the banner program also celebrates nonprofit organizations and festive holidays.

The City is proud to support the 60-plus artists who have participated in the program over the last six years. To see the collection from 2017 through 2021 and learn more about the artists, visit CoronadoARTS.com.

 

 

 



