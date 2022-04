Get swept away by the infectious music, uplifting story, and dazzling dance numbers of CoSA’s spring play, “Mamma Mia!” with the music of ABBA and explosive dance numbers that make this musical a smash hit.

Brad Willis has this Coronado Stories preview:



CoSA’s production of Mamma Mia! runs April 22, 23, 24 and 29, 30.

Get Tickets here: www.CoSAFoundation.org/MammaMia