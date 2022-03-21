Coronado Crime Report (March 12 through March 18)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Vandalism Report on 1st Street

Graffiti found.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and A Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Forgery/Fraud Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported fraud.

Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Coronado Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Glorietta Boulevard

Victim reported radio stolen.

Hit and Run on 7th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Leyte Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Vandalism Report on Orange Avenue

Graffiti found.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Tunapuna Lane

Victim reported drivers license taken.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Arrests:

3/12/2022: Battery and Threatening – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and A Avenue

32 year old male

3/13/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue

24 year old male

3/13/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Orange Avenue

25 year old male

3/14/2022: Stealing a Laundry Cart – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Orange Avenue

39 year old male

3/16/2022: Animal Abuse – Felony

30 year old male

3/16/2022: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 10th Street

64 year old male

3/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of F Avenue

56 year old male

3/18/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Infraction on 500 block of 1st Street

27 year old female





