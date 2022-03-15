Coronado Crime Report (March 5 through March 11)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Vandalism Report on E Avenue

Victim reported vehicle keyed.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue

No injuries reported.

Disturbance on 1st Street and D Avenue

Vehicles reported playing loud music.

Vandalism Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported tire slashed.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Major injury reported. Bicycle involved.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

Minor injury reported. Vehicle and pedestrian involved.

Report of Extortion on 1st Street

Employee caught stealing.

Stolen Vehicle Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported motorcycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Vandalism Report on Ocean Boulevard

Graffiti found.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 3rd Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown injury reported. Two motorcycles involved.

Grand Theft Report on 6th Street and D Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 5th Street

Two vehicles involved.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

3/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of D Avenue

44 year old male

3/6/2022: Graffiti and Battery – Felony on 1200 block of 1st Street

22 year old male

3/6/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

27 year old female

3/7/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 7th Street

35 year old male

3/8/2022: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

23 year old male

3/10/2022: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

60 year old male

3/11/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Olive Avenue

32 year old female

3/11/2022: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

38 year old male





