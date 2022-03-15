Coronado Crime Report (March 5 through March 11)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Vandalism Report on E Avenue
Victim reported vehicle keyed.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and A Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Loma Avenue
No injuries reported.
Disturbance on 1st Street and D Avenue
Vehicles reported playing loud music.
Vandalism Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported tire slashed.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Major injury reported. Bicycle involved.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
Minor injury reported. Vehicle and pedestrian involved.
Report of Extortion on 1st Street
Employee caught stealing.
Stolen Vehicle Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported motorcycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Vandalism Report on Ocean Boulevard
Graffiti found.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 3rd Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 1st Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Unknown injury reported. Two motorcycles involved.
Grand Theft Report on 6th Street and D Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 5th Street
Two vehicles involved.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
3/5/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of D Avenue
44 year old male
3/6/2022: Graffiti and Battery – Felony on 1200 block of 1st Street
22 year old male
3/6/2022: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75
27 year old female
3/7/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 7th Street
35 year old male
3/8/2022: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
23 year old male
3/10/2022: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
60 year old male
3/11/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Olive Avenue
32 year old female
3/11/2022: Driving While License Suspended, Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration, and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
38 year old male