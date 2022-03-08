Coronado Crime Report (February 26 through March 4)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on Strand Way

Victim reported tablet taken.

Hit and Run on 8th Street

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on G Avenue

Victim reported stroller taken.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tulagi Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on F Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Alameda Bouelvard

Unknown injury reported. Vehicle and truck involved.

Arrests:

2/26/2022: Carrying a Concealed Knife in Public and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 1400 block of 2nd Street

60 year old male

2/26/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

20 year old male

3/1/2022: Theft of a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 200 block of Prospect Place

26 year old female

3/1/2022: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 200 block of J Avenue

30 year old male

3/2/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old male

3/3/2022: Burglary and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 700 block of C Avenue

57 year old male

3/3/2022: Burglary – Felony on 700 block of C Avenue

30 year old male

3/4/2022: Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor 1000 block of 1st Street

18 year old male





