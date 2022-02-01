Tuesday, February 1, 2022
CHS Track and Field Starts this Saturday, Feb. 5

By George Green

The first official practice of the season for CHS Track and Field will be this Saturday, February 5th. After a couple years of reduced attendance and coaching staff during the pandemic, things are looking up for the teams, both in the number of athletes and coaches. Our new head coach, Cameron Gary is a USATF level III Jumps coach and level II coach in Sprints, Hurdles, and Relays.

Coronado Head Coach, Cameron Gary

Also on the coaching roster is NCAA All-American and Olympic trials thrower, Marcus Gustaveson. This season will be the first to have a dedicated throws coach in several years.

Former Concordia St. Paul thrower, Marcus Gustaveson, will be a big help to our throwers this season.

Sydney Rush, who competes for CTE Development, will assist coach Gary in jumping and sprints. Helping me in the distance events will be former Penn State distance star Grace Trucilla.

Former Division I track star, Grace Trucilla from Penn State will help out with the distance crew this season.

You can see more about the team, including a training schedule, meet schedule, and much more at IslanderTrack.com.

 

 



George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

