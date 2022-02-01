CHS Track and Field Starts this Saturday, Feb. 5

The first official practice of the season for CHS Track and Field will be this Saturday, February 5th. After a couple years of reduced attendance and coaching staff during the pandemic, things are looking up for the teams, both in the number of athletes and coaches. Our new head coach, Cameron Gary is a USATF level III Jumps coach and level II coach in Sprints, Hurdles, and Relays.

Also on the coaching roster is NCAA All-American and Olympic trials thrower, Marcus Gustaveson. This season will be the first to have a dedicated throws coach in several years.

Sydney Rush, who competes for CTE Development, will assist coach Gary in jumping and sprints. Helping me in the distance events will be former Penn State distance star Grace Trucilla.

You can see more about the team, including a training schedule, meet schedule, and much more at IslanderTrack.com.





