An Introduction to Pickleball – February 16

If you are one of the many people who have heard about Pickleball and thought about playing but would like to know more about this fun sport before committing, this is the presentation for you!

Tammy Carney, Pickleball Coordinator for Impact Activities, will teach you everything you need to know about the sport. This presentation will review the equipment required to play, how the sport is played, who can play, and will end with a small demonstration.

The best part is, if you are interested, Tammy will be able to get you started. Introduction to Pickleball will be held at the John D. Spreckels Center on Wednesday, February 16, from 3 to 4 pm. Registration is not required and the presentation is free. With spring around the corner, it is a great time to find out more about this popular sport.





