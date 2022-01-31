City of Coronado Investigating Employee After Complaint of Racist Remarks (Video)

Roger Miller, Coronado’s Director of Recreation & Golf Services, and his wife have been accused of making racist comments regarding China and the coronavirus. The incident is alleged to have taken place near Fashion Island in Newport Beach, CA on Saturday, January 29.

According to a video posted on social media, a couple (a man and a woman purported to be Miller and his wife) “started calling us racial slurs out of nowhere and blamed Asians for starting COVID. They continued to say racist comments loudly for us to hear, so we confronted them.”

In the videos, the woman can be heard saying, “I love that we are not their country, right? I love that we are not communism.”

The people filming respond, “Are you saying those words towards us? We’re not even Chinese by the way.”

As the couple gets in their car, the final remarks are, “Yeah, maybe, could be. America is a free country. Go back to China.” Miller displays his middle finger as they drive away.

In response to these allegations, Coronado City Manager Tina Friend released a statement:

“The City became aware of a recording of a City employee and alleged comments made. The City took immediate action to look into this report. As this is a personnel matter, I cannot discuss specifics at this point. This is a serious matter and I am taking appropriate action. The City of Coronado is a welcoming place for all.”

The Coronado Times has reached out to Miller for comment.

Miller has worked for the City of Coronado since June 2009 when he was director of Golf Services. In November 2014, in addition to Golf, he was named interim director of Recreation, and in June of 2015 he became Director of the newly combined department of Recreation and Golf Services.

UPDATE (1/31/22 12:15pm): Linfield Christian School has terminated Sandra Miller:

