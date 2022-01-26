Hey Coronado…Have You Played “Wordle”?



There are so many online games, social apps and streaming ways to waste spend your time in between moments of real life, right? Who needs another “online thing” to eat up your precious minutes – especially with the gorgeous weather we are having in Coronado right now!

However, Wordle, created by Josh Wardle, is a bit different. You see, it is strictly online, takes less than 10 minutes, is ad-free, requires no registration and can only be played once every 24 hours. Plus, it challenges your mind to “strategically guess” the answer.

We tried it and were instantly hooked! Check out the video below on how to play…or if you would rather figure it out yourself, click here: https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/

It’s fun for all ages and can even be a fun way for the family or friends to compete against each other. Just be sure not to blurt out the answer before everyone’s done!

