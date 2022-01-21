Imagine, Express and Learn at the John D. Spreckels Center

This spring, let your creativity flow by signing up for courses like a watercolor pencil workshop, drawing and writing at the John D. Spreckels Center. Class signups are flexible in that participants may sign up for one month at a time and they are open to adults of all ages.

Here are a few of the many enriching classes that are being offered this spring:

Our Stories Ourselves Demo & Class – Tuesday, January 25 at 11 am attend a free, no obligation sample demonstration to meet the instructor, learn about the course content and ask questions. This class is designed to get participants writing memories from their lives. In the course of one month, write four short stories with instructor support. Each week there will be a prompt helping students expand their writing skills and springboard their storytelling. English teacher and published author Deb Nordlie wants to help you get your life stories written. The class will be held on Tuesdays from 11 am – 12:30 pm. To sign up for February, go to https://bit.ly/3qKEC5u.

Watercolor Pencil Workshop – This class is an introduction to using watercolor pencil to create your own painting. Instructor Ed Roeder will provide an outlined canvas based on your pick from one of three options: a seashell, a single rose or coy fish in a pond. Participants will learn how to draw and then paint their design with the instructor’s guidance. This one-time workshop is open to all adults on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 am – 1 pm. All art materials are included in price including a canvas with the outline of your selected picture. To sign up, go to https://bit.ly/3Ak3B2w.

Drawing – This is a beginner to intermediate class that will teach students the fundamental techniques of drawing. The curriculum includes how to draw images using shapes, shading and technique. February class begins Friday, Feb. 4 from 1 to 2 pm. Students should bring a 9×12 sketch pad, a drawing pencil set and eraser caps. To register for Feb., go to https://bit.ly/3nKqxTD.

If you are interested in signing up or want to hear more, call 619-522-7343 or visit coronado.ca.us/register and check out the Spring 2022 Brochure.





