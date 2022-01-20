Coronado Crime Report (January 9 through January 14)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on 4th Street

Victim reported purse taken.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue and 7th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Grand Theft Report on Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported jewelry taken.

Petty Theft Report on Pomona Avenue

Victim reported registration sticker missing.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported two bicycles stolen.

Hit and Run on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

1/9/2022: Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

20 year old male

1/10/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

1/13/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 800 block of C Avenue

31 year old male

1/13/2021: Public Intoxication and Trespassing on Private Property – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place

31 year old male

1/13/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

29 year old male

1/14/2022: Purchasing Tear Gas as a Convicted Felon – Felony on 1000 block of 1st Street

27 year old male

1/14/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor

59 year old female





