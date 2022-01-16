Learn New Games at the Spreckels Center

We’re adding opportunities to learn games at the John D. Spreckels Center!

Have you ever played Canasta? The Spreckels Center will be hosting two days that are dedicated to playing Canasta. Both players and learners are invited. A volunteer instructor will be present for those wishing to learn. Game days are Wednesdays, January 19 and 26, at 10 am and registration is not needed. This cousin of Gin Rummy is a great multigenerational game to add to your repertoire.

We have also added a beginner class for American Mah Jongg beginning Wednesday, February 2 at 10 am. If you have ever wanted to understand how to play this game, now is your chance. Mah Jongg is known to help people enhance memorization and observation skills while having fun with a group of people that may soon be friends. Registration is required for this course. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/32YiyLO.

Spreckels staff is looking forward to filling the center with fun and excitement. Call 619-522-7343 for more information.





