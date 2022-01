Express your love for others this Valentine’s Day by designing your own handmade cards at the John D. Spreckels Center. The instructor will provide a craft kit so that crafters can spend their time creating! Kits will allow participants to make three original cards.

This activity is held on Friday, January 28 from 11 am to 1:30 pm for the cost of $15 for residents and $18 for nonresidents.

To register online, go to https://bit.ly/3nnqrkI or call 619-522-7343 for more information.