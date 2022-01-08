Sunday, January 9, 2022
Crime

Coronado Police Seek Hit and Run Suspect

By City of Coronado

A man was found bleeding in the Tidelands Park parking lot after being struck by a pickup truck just before 8:30 pm on January 6. The victim, a 32-year-old male, was working out in the parking lot when he was hit by the truck’s wheel, then the driver backed over the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male adult wearing a dark beanie type hat, driving a light colored Ford F-150, possible Raptor model.

Please call the Coronado Police Dept. if you have any information about this incident 619-522-7350.

 



