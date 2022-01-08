Community Chorus will begin February 2 at Spreckels Center

Community Chorus at the John D. Spreckels Center is open for enrollment now. Experience bonding with others through song; create beautiful, exciting and transformational sound as you build up the courage to perform in public and explore your voice. Auditions and experience are not required, and adults of all ages are welcome.

The first day of rehearsal is Wednesday, February 2 at 6 pm in the Spreckels Center Activity Room. The season is 12 weeks long (between February 2 and April 27) and registration for residents is $129, and $136 for nonresidents.

Last session resulted in an incredible performance that exceeded any idea of an average choir. Elena Vizuet is a true talent that has the ability to bring out the best in her singers. If music and singing inspires you, come join a group that will make you proud to be a part of. Signing up is the next step.

To register online, go to https://bit.ly/3HHEzgi or call 619-522-7343 for registration and more information.

Thank you to the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission for teaming up to create this wonderful program. We are looking forward to another semester of music filling the halls!





