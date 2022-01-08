Saturday, January 8, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Community Chorus will begin February 2 at Spreckels Center

By City of Coronado

Community Chorus at the John D. Spreckels Center is open for enrollment now. Experience bonding with others through song; create beautiful, exciting and transformational sound as you build up the courage to perform in public and explore your voice. Auditions and experience are not required, and adults of all ages are welcome.

The first day of rehearsal is Wednesday, February 2 at 6 pm in the Spreckels Center Activity Room. The season is 12 weeks long (between February 2 and April 27) and registration for residents is $129, and $136 for nonresidents.

Last session resulted in an incredible performance that exceeded any idea of an average choir.  Elena Vizuet is a true talent that has the ability to bring out the best in her singers. If music and singing inspires you, come join a group that will make you proud to be a part of. Signing up is the next step.

To register online, go to https://bit.ly/3HHEzgi or call 619-522-7343 for registration and more information.

Thank you to the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission for teaming up to create this wonderful program. We are looking forward to another semester of music filling the halls!

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.