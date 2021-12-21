Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Coronado Crime Report (December 11 through December 17)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Grand Theft Report on 3rd Street

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Vandalism on 10th Street and Orange Avenue

Victim reported vandalism to planter.

Stolen Vehicle Recovery on J Avenue and 2nd Street

Victim’s vehicle recovered.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida de las Arenas

No injuries reported.

Forgery/Fraud Report on Grand Caribe Causeway

Victim reported credit card scam.

Petty Theft Report on 1st Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Forgery/Fraud Report on A Avenue

Victim reported credit card fraud.

Petty Theft Report on F Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported jacket with AirPods Pro inside stolen.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue

Two vehicles involved.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported license plate stolen.

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard and Grand Caribe Causeway

Minor injury reported. Motorized bicycle involved.

Arrests:

12/11/2021: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 1st Street

27 year old male

12/12/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue and C Avenue

22 year old female

12/13/2021: Burglary With Larcenous Instruments and Deadly Weapons – Felony on 100 block of Tunapuna Lane

29 year old male

12/13/2021: Burglary – Felony on 100 block of Tunapuna Lane

29 year old male

12/17/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

35 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

