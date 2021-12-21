Coronado Crime Report (December 11 through December 17)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Grand Theft Report on 3rd Street
Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.
Vandalism on 10th Street and Orange Avenue
Victim reported vandalism to planter.
Stolen Vehicle Recovery on J Avenue and 2nd Street
Victim’s vehicle recovered.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida de las Arenas
No injuries reported.
Forgery/Fraud Report on Grand Caribe Causeway
Victim reported credit card scam.
Petty Theft Report on 1st Street
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on 7th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Forgery/Fraud Report on A Avenue
Victim reported credit card fraud.
Petty Theft Report on F Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Petty Theft Report on D Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported jacket with AirPods Pro inside stolen.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
Two vehicles involved.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported license plate stolen.
Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Cays Boulevard and Grand Caribe Causeway
Minor injury reported. Motorized bicycle involved.
Arrests:
12/11/2021: Battery – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 1st Street
27 year old male
12/12/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue and C Avenue
22 year old female
12/13/2021: Burglary With Larcenous Instruments and Deadly Weapons – Felony on 100 block of Tunapuna Lane
29 year old male
12/13/2021: Burglary – Felony on 100 block of Tunapuna Lane
29 year old male
12/17/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
35 year old male