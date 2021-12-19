Sunday, December 19, 2021
Military

Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Visits U.S. Naval Base Coronado

By Managing Editor

The following readout was provided by Department of Defense Spokesman Eric Pahon:

Ms. Kathleen Hicks Deputy Secretary of Defense, poses for her official portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Feb. 12, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Leonard Fitzgerald)

Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks visited U.S. Naval Amphibious Base Coronado in San Diego, California, on December 16, 2021.

In San Diego, Deputy Secretary Hicks met with U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command Commander Rear Admiral H.W. Howard to discuss innovation in the Naval Special Warfare community, and Naval Special Warfare Command programs and initiatives to improve resiliency and support for Special Warfare Operators and their families.

She also toured the Human Performance Training Center; a facility designed to enhance mission readiness and operational availability through sports medicine, strength and conditioning, and performance nutrition to optimize physical training, mitigate injury, and increase career longevity.

Deputy Secretary Hicks also expressed her condolences for the loss of Seal Team 8 Commander, U.S. Navy Commander Brian Bourgeois, who died December 4 after sustaining injuries during training in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Dr. Hicks is on a multi-state tour, meeting with lawmakers, military leaders and service members to see first-hand the Department’s efforts to rapidly advance warfighting concepts and capabilities to meet advanced threats, and hear about challenges and successes within each command.

Deputy Secretary Hicks is also meeting with leaders and service members across the commands she is visiting to gain insight into family readiness challenges, career development, and other issues which affect the workforce.

 

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.