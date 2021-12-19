Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Visits U.S. Naval Base Coronado

The following readout was provided by Department of Defense Spokesman Eric Pahon:

Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks visited U.S. Naval Amphibious Base Coronado in San Diego, California, on December 16, 2021.

In San Diego, Deputy Secretary Hicks met with U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command Commander Rear Admiral H.W. Howard to discuss innovation in the Naval Special Warfare community, and Naval Special Warfare Command programs and initiatives to improve resiliency and support for Special Warfare Operators and their families.

She also toured the Human Performance Training Center; a facility designed to enhance mission readiness and operational availability through sports medicine, strength and conditioning, and performance nutrition to optimize physical training, mitigate injury, and increase career longevity.

Deputy Secretary Hicks also expressed her condolences for the loss of Seal Team 8 Commander, U.S. Navy Commander Brian Bourgeois, who died December 4 after sustaining injuries during training in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Dr. Hicks is on a multi-state tour, meeting with lawmakers, military leaders and service members to see first-hand the Department’s efforts to rapidly advance warfighting concepts and capabilities to meet advanced threats, and hear about challenges and successes within each command.

Deputy Secretary Hicks is also meeting with leaders and service members across the commands she is visiting to gain insight into family readiness challenges, career development, and other issues which affect the workforce.





