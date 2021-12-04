California Board of Regents Announces Changes in Requirements for UC Admissions

Source: Coronado Unified School District

On November 18, 2021 the University of California and the UC Board of Regents announced a decision to eliminate standardized tests as part of the undergraduate admissions process. The decision applies to all nine UC undergraduate campuses for the foreseeable future.

Additionally, the California State University system has suspended SAT/ACT for Fall 2022 and Fall 2023, but not indefinitely. Reports indicate there will be an announcement in the coming weeks with regards to CSU plans past Fall 2023.

“Without test scores colleges will rely more heavily on other qualitative and quantitative aspects of an applicant’s profile,” said CUSD Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle.

Dr. Battle further noted that, “We are paying close attention to these changes and how they affect our college bound students, alignment with our LRP/LCAP focus on College and Career Readiness (CCR) to ensure we provide all students the opportunity to develop their own, robust CCR profile. With the new infrastructure at CHS, all students have the ability to explore passions, interests, take CTE and dual enrollment courses, participate in internships or extracurriculars, and prepare a competitive profile for college admission.”

CHS academic counselors are monitoring admission changes as well. The CHS counseling team strongly recommends that students still consider taking the SAT/ACT because a number of colleges and universities require the SAT/ACT or are test-optional. Other reasons to take the SAT/ACT include merit-based financial aid, placement testing for math and English, and it can set students apart at a test-optional institution.

The national trend toward test-optional or no test admissions had already begun but was accelerated because of the pandemic. The UC system is one of the largest and most prestigious in the country to make the change. Approximately 76% of all U.S. bachelor-degree granting institutions currently practice either test-optional or test-blind admissions.

