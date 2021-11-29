The Coronado Times is Hiring: Ad Salesperson

Part-Time Position: Ad Salesperson

The Coronado Times is expanding and looking for an Ad Salesperson to join our staff. Our digital newspaper reaches 90,000 visitors each month and we have 15,000 opt-in email subscribers. It’s the most popular and powerful publication for Coronado. Plus, we are the only local publication that can deliver demand-readership to advertisers along with critical analytics detailing their ad performance. We need your help to find new businesses (on and off-island) to advertise to our Coronado-loving readers!

A background in marketing or sales is required. Seasoned communication skills and the ability to understand partner business needs is crucial to this position. You will be setting up appointments and meeting with key contacts of potential business partners to sell digital ads for our publication. The position is part-time and extremely flexible.

Activities & Duties Include:

Understanding the needs of new ad partners

Researching and setting up new lead appointments

Connecting with businesses in person, by phone and online

Explaining the benefits and value of online advertising

Creating and managing proposals to partners

Building relationships with ad partners

Tracking all activities in company CRM

Pay: Base plus 25% commission (includes recurring ads)

How to Apply:

Interested applicants should email their resume to jobs@coronadotimes.com.

The Coronado Times is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.