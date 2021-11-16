Letters to Santa 2021

This Christmas, children in Coronado can receive a written response to their letters to Santa. The “North Pole Express Mailbox,” located at the Coronado Community Center (1845 Strand Way), is a direct route to Santa’s house at the North Pole. Stop by the Community Center from December 1-15, to magically mail your letter to Santa.

* Be sure to address letters to:

Santa Claus

North Pole Express Mail

Also, since at this time of year Santa is a bit pressed for time, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your letter to help facilitate Santa’s reply.

For more information, contact Coronado Recreation and Golf Services at 619-522-7342.





