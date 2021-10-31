Sunday, October 31, 2021
Education

Over 50 and a Lifelong Learner? Looking for Stimulating Lectures? Check Out Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UCSD

By Promoted Partner

Over 50 and a Lifelong Learner? Looking for stimulating lectures? Then the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is something you should check out.

extension.ucsd.edu/olli     —    olli@ucsd.edu

The highly acclaimed Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is a membership program for adults over the age of 50 who are interested in pursuing intellectual interests with peers and enriching their lives through lifelong learning. Daily stimulating lectures and seminars will be offered in-person on campus and will simultaneously be steamed live remotely via Zoom video conferencing. Enroll in an Annual, Quarterly, or Monthly membership for access to daily LIVE lectures and seminars, which you can attend on campus or participate in via Zoom. These lectures include question and answer sessions with distinguished faculty speakers, art historians, community leaders, and others.

Sample some free videos of Osher classes: extension.ucsd.edu/olli/video-access

What some of our members have to say about Osher:

“We have switched from the classroom to Zoom. It is terrific. We see mostly the same faces and always new subjects but no commute and no parking to be early for. Zoom is so easy that even I can do it. In many ways OSHER has been one of the most enriching contributions to my retirement life. Join Now. You’ll love it!” – Pete Rodman

“Everything about learning to me is life affirming: it’s positive, it’s optimistic and it’s not just the specific information like how to keep your brain healthy, it’s really just looking forward to learning something new each day.” – Kim Davies

 



