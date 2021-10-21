Thursday, October 21, 2021
Uprooted: The Story of the Japanese Americans of Coronado – Exhibit Coming Soon

By Coronado Historical Association

Coming soon! The Coronado Historical Association is proud to announce the upcoming exhibit Uprooted. From immigration in the early 20th century to internment during World War II and post-war resettlement, Uprooted traces the stories of Japanese American families in Coronado.

Explore the influence of Japanese-style landscape arts in American society through gardens such as Coronado’s Japanese Tea Garden.

More information will be released through our social media platforms and newsletters.

