CoSA Presents “Chicago” (video)

The Coronado School of the Arts is presenting its first play after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. Chicago opens this Friday night and runs this weekend and next weekend.
Brad Willis has this preview:
Performances: October 22 (7pm), October 23 (7pm), October 24 (2pm),
October 29 (7pm), October 30 (7pm)
Coronado Performing Arts Center Main Stage Theatre
650 D Avenue, Coronado
Tickets are available at the box office 45 minutes prior to performance or
online at www.cosafoundation.org/events/chicago
Ticket prices range from $10-$20
