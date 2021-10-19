Tuesday, October 19, 2021
CoSA Presents “Chicago” (video)

By Brad Willis

The Coronado School of the Arts is presenting its first play after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. Chicago opens this Friday night and runs this weekend and next weekend.

Brad Willis has this preview:

Performances: October 22 (7pm), October 23 (7pm), October 24 (2pm),
October 29 (7pm), October 30 (7pm)

Coronado Performing Arts Center Main Stage Theatre
650 D Avenue, Coronado

Tickets are available at the box office 45 minutes prior to performance or
online at www.cosafoundation.org/events/chicago
Ticket prices range from $10-$20

Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

