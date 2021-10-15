City to Host In-person Hometown Heroes Ceremony

The City of Coronado is excited to announce that it will host its first “live” Hometown Heroes Banner ceremony in two years on Saturday, Nov. 6, and encourages the community to attend the in-person event.

For our fall 2021 ceremony, 13 Hometown Heroes will be honored with banners hung along Third and Fourth streets, the City’s “Avenue of Heroes” from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island. The ceremony will be held at 10:30 am at the Coronado High School Performing Arts Center, 650 D Ave.

Two Hometown Heroes ceremonies are held annually, in May and November. The City made the difficult decision to postpone the spring 2020 event due to restrictions on gatherings, then held the next two ceremonies virtually due to ongoing efforts to limit the spread. The City, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the First and Third Streets Neighborhood Association, the Hometown Banner Committee and the Coronado Historical Association worked together to develop the Hometown Hero Banner program in 2014 to recognize veterans or active duty service members who live or have lived in Coronado.

At the Nov. 6 ceremony, each honoree’s biography will be read as attendees watch a photo montage of each hero and see their Avenue of Heroes banner unveiled. The ceremony will be livestreamed on social media. Click here to view the livestream. The event will then be rebroadcast on Coronado TV. Doors open at 10 a.m. There will be a designated drop-off area in front of the auditorium, a free golf cart shuttle and light refreshments.

The City is actively accepting and encourages nominations for future banner candidates living or deceased, active duty or retired, from enlisted personnel to officers. In a town known for its military presence, there are candidates all around us who deserve to be recognized.

If you would like to nominate someone, get more details on the program or watch archived ceremonies, visit the City’s website.





