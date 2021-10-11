Lamb’s Opens Their Come-Back Season 2021-2022 with a Tour de Force!

THE BELLE OF AMHERST

Cynthia Gerber as Emily Dickinson

Written by William Luce

Directed by Robert Smyth

Lamb’s Players Theatre announces the opening of its Come-Back Season with THE BELLE OF AMHERST, the fascinating, humorous and moving look at Emily Dickinson, America’s most influential poet.

“Emily Dickinson was a woman decades ahead of her time. This vibrant and forgotten piece holds a startling relevance for today… and is a perfect vehicle for Cynthia’s talent,” says director Robert Smyth.

LAMB’S veteran ensemble member Cynthia Gerber is Emily Dickinson

LAMB’S Producing Artistic Director Robert Smyth directs

Scenic & Lighting designs by Mike Buckley

Projections by Michael McKeon

Costume by Jemima Dutra

Sound design by Deborah Gilmour Smyth

Props by Rachael Hengst

October 2 – November 14

Wed 2 & 7 / Thu 7 / Fri 7 / Sat 4 & 8 / Sun 2

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Tickets range from $24 to $74, depending on the seating section and the day of the week.

Discount available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans.

Half-price tickets are available for Youth (ages 5 – 17), Young Adults (18 – 34) & Active Duty Military.

Except for the 18 months the theatre was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, LAMB’S has presented a calendar-year season year-round since it opened its first resident stage in 1978, an intimate theatre-in-the-round in National City. The company spent 17 seasons there, steadily building a growing county-wide audience. LAMB’S became the region’s third largest theatre company (after the Old Globe and the La Jolla Playhouse) following the move of its resident theatre to Coronado’s iconic Spreckels Building in 1994.

Cynthia Gerber’s first performance with LAMB’S was in 1988 in THE BOOK OF THE DUN COW. A veteran member of the theatre’s ensemble, she is one of “The 5,” the five performers who have been in over 90 full-stage productions with LAMB’S.

Robert Smyth joined Lamb’s Players in 1976 to start the group’s resident theatre work, and became the organization’s Producing Artistic Director in 1985.

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or through the LAMB’S Box Office – 619-437-6000 (Tue through Sat, Noon to 7pm).

LAMB’S COVID HEALTH POLICY

Lamb’s Players Theatre cares about the health and safety of our patrons, our staff, and our show production companies.

To help ensure safety and well-being in the current pandemic environment, all our theatre staff, cast & crew members are fully vaccinated. All Usher Teams are required to be fully vaccinated as well.

In order to reopen, Lamb’s Players Theatre is following the protocol laid down by Actors Equity and County medical officials, and aligning with the Broadway League and our fellow non-profit professional theatres in the region. All audience members ages 12 and above are required to have proof of full vaccination with 1) a physical COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card issued at the time of vaccination, or 2) a photograph of the patron’s Vaccination Record Card, or 3) a digital vaccination record. All vaccinated residents of California may request a digital record here: https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov

Or

Unvaccinated guests, and children ages 5 to 11, must have proof of a negative PCR test within the last 72 hours. You can find free testing sites throughout San Diego County. Here is a link to San Diego County testing sites: HERE

All patrons are required to wear masks at all times while inside the theatre building. (LAMB’S will supply a mask if needed)

If you have tickets and choose not to come because you are not yet comfortable returning to indoor performances, or you do not wish to follow the required health protocol, call the LAMB’S Box Office (619.437.6000 Wed thru Sat noon to 6) before your performance date and we will bank the value of your tickets into your account for use at a later date.

LAMB’S is grateful for grants from the Conrad Prebys Foundation and the County of San Diego that is making possible the upgrade of the theatre’s HVAC units, the increase in air circulation, and the move to MERV 13 level air filtration.

If you have a fever, sniffles or cough do not come to the theatre. Call or email the LAMB’S Box Office 619.437.6000 (Wed-Sat noon to 5) or box.office@lambsplayers.org and we will reschedule you.

The theatre house opens for seating 30 minutes prior to performance. Please note: All Tue, Wed, Thur & Fri evening performances now begin at 7pm.

We strongly suggest that patrons arrive early to find parking and enjoy a meal or refreshments in one of the many Coronado establishments nearby. No food or beverages, other than water, are currently allowed in the theatre building.